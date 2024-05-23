Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : Allahabad BJP candidate Neeraj Tripathi banks on development, father's goodwill

"You take any party, the Congress is a party of brother and sister, the Samajwadi Party is Akhilesh Yadav's party, it's the Yadav family's party, the RJD is Lalu Yadav family party", Tripathi claimed.

''Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Samman, and Sabka Vishwas is not just our mantra but it's our commitment. We work for the society, we work for the people of this country and the biggest thing is we do not have 'parivarvad' (nepotism)", the late BJP leader's son said.