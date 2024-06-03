Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Anantnag constituency result

The Anantnag constituency in the state of Jammu & Kashmir went to polls on May 7. As many as 87.69 lakh voters in the state were eligible to exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha elections this year, which are being held alongside Legislative Assembly elections in the four states of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim.

Overall, 96.8 crore electors were eligible to vote in this year’s Lok Sabha polls, which happens to be the biggest electoral exercise in the world.

Background to the Lok Sabha polls:

Always a high-voltage contest, the Lok Sabha elections this time saw the BJP-led NDA take on a largely unified opposition in the form of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a third term in power.

The run-up to the polls this time was chaotic, with the opposition crying foul about crackdowns by central agencies against its leaders, many of whom face cases or are incarcerated, something the BJP alleges is the consequence of their corruption.

The BJP, meanwhile, faced heat from opposition parties for being a disproportionate beneficiary of the controversial electoral bonds scheme, with over 50 per cent (over Rs 6,000 crore) of proceeds going to the saffron party.

The two sides also traded hate speech charges in the run-up to the polls, with the Hassan sex scandal and a fake video involving Amit Shah also becoming major boiling points. Meanwhile, PM Modi continued to claim that the BJP-led NDA would cross 400 seats, against Rahul Gandhi’s estimate of 180 for the saffron camp.

As far as poll issues are concerned, the idea of a developed India, questions surrounding employment, and calls for a socio-economic caste census dominated poll rallies.

What happened in the 2019 elections?

Anantnag constituency had 1397779 eligible voters in 2019, but only saw a voter turnout of 8.98%.

JKNC candidate Hasnain Masoodi won the Anantnag constituency in the 2019 elections, with a margin of 6676 votes.

JKNC was part of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.