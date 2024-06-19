Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Another round of 'Thackeray vs Rane' as UBT leader demands repoll in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg

Mumbai: In yet another Thackerays vs Ranes clash, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut, who lost the Lok Sabha polls from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg in the coastal Konkan belt of Maharashtra has sought repolling alleging that BJP’s Narayan Rane, who won the polls, used corrupt and illegal means.
Rane, then a union minister, defeated Raut, a two-time sitting MP, who is considered close to Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray.
Raut sent a notice to the Election Commission of India through Asim Sarode and Associates LLP.
Alleging 'huge manipulation, unfair and corrupt practices', Sarode has sought reply in a week’s time.
"Our client (Raut) has videos in which it can be seen that Narayan Rane's workers were trying to bribe and intimidate the voters of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg," the notice said.
The notice also named Rane’s younger son MLA Nitesh Rane had told village sarpanchs in the constituency of allocating funds on the basis of votes cast in their favour.
The notice also said Raut has already sent a complaint letter on 16 May to Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra citing instances of violation of code of conduct.
The complaint by Sarode and his team alleged that in one of the videos a BJP worker was seen bribing voters.
Published 19 June 2024, 15:39 IST