Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Another round of 'Thackeray vs Rane' as UBT leader demands repoll in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg

Mumbai: In yet another Thackerays vs Ranes clash, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut, who lost the Lok Sabha polls from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg in the coastal Konkan belt of Maharashtra has sought repolling alleging that BJP’s Narayan Rane, who won the polls, used corrupt and illegal means.

Rane, then a union minister, defeated Raut, a two-time sitting MP, who is considered close to Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray.

Raut sent a notice to the Election Commission of India through Asim Sarode and Associates LLP.