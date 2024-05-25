Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bevy of politicians queue up to cast vote in Phase 6; See pics

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, wife Sunita Kejriwal and other family members show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting vote at a polling station, during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, on Saturday.
Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi show their inked fingers after casting their votes during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, on Saturday.
People's Democratic Party (PDP) President and candidate from Anantnag-Rajouri constituency Mehbooba Mufi after casting her vote during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Bijbehara in Anantnag district, on Saturday.
CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury flashes his ink-marked finger after casting his vote for the 6th phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, on Saturday.
AAP leader Sanjay Singh after casting his vote at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, on Saturday.
CPI(M) leaders Brinda Karat and Prakash Karat flash their ink-marked fingers after casting votes for the 6th phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, om Saturday.
Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal after casting her vote at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, on Saturday.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Kalpana Soren shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ranchi, on Saturday.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote at a polling station during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, in Prayagraj, On Saturday.
Former Haryana CM and BJP candidate Manohar Lal Khattar after casting his vote at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Karnal, on Saturday.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi show their inked fingers after casting their votes during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, on Saturday.
Published 25 May 2024, 14:23 IST