Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bevy of politicians queue up to cast vote in Phase 6; See pics

In the penultimate round, 58 parliamentary constituencies in eight states and Union Territories went to polls on Saturday. Several politicians made their way to the polling booths to exercise their franchise. Take a look at all those to cast their votes in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 25 May 2024, 14:23 IST
Last Updated : 25 May 2024, 14:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, wife Sunita Kejriwal and other family members show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting vote at a polling station, during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, on Saturday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, wife Sunita Kejriwal and other family members show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting vote at a polling station, during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, on Saturday.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi show their inked fingers after casting their votes during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, on Saturday.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi show their inked fingers after casting their votes during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, on Saturday.

Credit: PTI Photo

People's Democratic Party (PDP) President and candidate from Anantnag-Rajouri constituency Mehbooba Mufi after casting her vote during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Bijbehara in Anantnag district, on Saturday.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) President and candidate from Anantnag-Rajouri constituency Mehbooba Mufi after casting her vote during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Bijbehara in Anantnag district, on Saturday.

Credit: PTI Photo

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury flashes his ink-marked finger after casting his vote for the 6th phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, on Saturday.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury flashes his ink-marked finger after casting his vote for the 6th phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, on Saturday.

Credit: PTI Photo

AAP leader Sanjay Singh after casting his vote at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, on Saturday.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh after casting his vote at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, on Saturday.

Credit: PTI Photo

CPI(M) leaders Brinda Karat and Prakash Karat flash their ink-marked fingers after casting votes for the 6th phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, om Saturday.

CPI(M) leaders Brinda Karat and Prakash Karat flash their ink-marked fingers after casting votes for the 6th phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, om Saturday.

Credit: PTI Photo

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal after casting her vote at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, on Saturday.

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal after casting her vote at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, on Saturday.

Credit: PTI Photo

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Kalpana Soren shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ranchi, on Saturday.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Kalpana Soren shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ranchi, on Saturday.

Credit: PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote at a polling station during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, in Prayagraj, On Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote at a polling station during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, in Prayagraj, On Saturday.

Credit: PTI Photo

Former Haryana CM and BJP candidate Manohar Lal Khattar after casting his vote at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Karnal, on Saturday.

Former Haryana CM and BJP candidate Manohar Lal Khattar after casting his vote at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Karnal, on Saturday.

Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi show their inked fingers after casting their votes during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, on Saturday.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi show their inked fingers after casting their votes during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, on Saturday.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 May 2024, 14:23 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiDelhiArvind KejriwalIndia PoliticsJharkhandLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT