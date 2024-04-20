Lok Sabha elections 2024: Big and powerful people in India, abroad joined hands to remove me from power, says PM Modi

Addressing a mega public meeting, he said, "Mothers and sisters have come in a large number here. Your struggle and the challenges you face to nurture your family, Modi has seen this in his house. These days big and powerful people in the country and abroad have united to remove Modi."

"But, because of Nari Shakti and Maatru Shakti's blessings and Suraksha kavach (safety armour), Modi is able to move on fighting challenges."

"Serving mothers, sisters and daughters and protecting them is Modi's priority," he said, listing out measures taken by his government for women's welfare in ten years, like supporting their self-help groups and creating 'Lakhpati Didis'.