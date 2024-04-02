Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP counting on Modi's star power to retain power

As the election season hots up, the biggest star campaigner for the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will attend anywhere between 155-160 poll rallies in the coming weeks, according to sources.

This time, the party will also take the digital route to amplify his messages when he is on the campaign trail.

On Sunday, PM Modi kickstarted his campaign from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, a seat from where he had started his electioneering in 2019 as well as 2014.

In addition to these rallies, the prime minister has already crisscrossed across the country through 75 rallies. Sources said the plan chalked out for 2024 exceeds the number of rallies from 2019, which stood at 142 rallies. However, in 2014, he was part of a whopping 437 rallies.