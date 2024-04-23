Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP will be wiped out in South India, its seats to get reduced to half in North: Aaditya Thackeray

Pune: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday claimed that the BJP will be wiped out in south India and its seats will be reduced to half in the northern parts of the country.

He said it appears that the first phase voting was good for the opposition I.N.D.I.A. alliance. The first phase of the polls took place on April 19.

"The BJP will be wiped out in the south and its seats will be reduced to half in the north," Thackeray told reporters in Pune district, where he accompanied the Sena (UBT)'s Maval Lok Sabha constituency candidate Sanjog Waghere Patil, who filed his nomination form.