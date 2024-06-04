Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJP's Bansuri Swaraj wins from New Delhi LS seat

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party's Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of late veteran leader Sushma Swaraj, defeated AAP's Somnath Bharti to win the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 78,370 votes.
Swaraj, a first-timer, was fielded by the BJP in place of outgoing MP and Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. The BJP won all seven seats in Delhi in the 2014 and the 2019 general elections, and is set to repeat the feat for the third time.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress fielded candidates in three of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and the Aam Aadmi Party in four as part of a seat-sharing agreement between the two constituents of the INDIA bloc.
Published 04 June 2024, 17:13 IST