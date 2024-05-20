Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bollywood celebs cast their vote in Phase 5

Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar stepped out early in the morning to cast his vote in the Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai. This is the first time Kumar has voted since receiving the Indian citizenship.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao shows his inked finger after casting his vote during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.
Credit: X/@ECISVEEP
Actress Janhvi Kapoor was one of the celebs who arrived early to cast her vote. In this photo, she is seen at a polling station, in Mumbai.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal shows his inked finger after casting his vote during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI Photo
Bollywood actor Shriya Saran shows her inked finger after casting her vote during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI Photo
Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and film director Zoya Akhtar and their mom Honey Irani show their inked fingers after casting their votes during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI Photo
Celebrity couple Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI Photo
Veteran actor Shobha Khote shows her inked finger after casting her vote in Mumbai during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections.
Credit: PTI Photo
Aahana S Kumra was also one of the celebrities who exercised her right early in the morning.
Credit: X/@aahanakumra
Actress Renuka Shahane shared her blue ink-marked finger picture, on social media.
Credit: X/@@renukash
Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda shows his inked finger after casting his vote during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI Photo
Film director Ashutosh Gowariker shows his inked finger after casting his vote during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.
Credit: X/@AshGowariker
Legendary actor Dharmendra shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI Photo
Renowned devotional singer Anup Jalota shows his ink marked finger after casting his vote in Mumbai.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Actors Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol show their inked fingers after casting votes for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI Photo
Filmmaker Anand Kumar flaunts his ink-marked finger after casting his vote for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Actress Vidya Balan shows her ink marked finger after casting her vote for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Actor Varun Dhawan and his father David Dhawan show their ink marked fingers after casting votes, in Mumbai.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Actor Anil Kapoor shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI