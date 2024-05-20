Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bollywood celebs cast their vote in Phase 5

Check out the pictures of Bollywood celebrities who exercised their right to vote in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 07:08 IST
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 07:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar stepped out early in the morning to cast his vote in the Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai. This is the first time Kumar has voted since receiving the Indian citizenship.

Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar stepped out early in the morning to cast his vote in the Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai. This is the first time Kumar has voted since receiving the Indian citizenship.

Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao shows his inked finger after casting his vote during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao shows his inked finger after casting his vote during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

Credit: X/@ECISVEEP

Actress Janhvi Kapoor was one of the celebs who arrived early to cast her vote. In this photo, she is seen at a polling station, in Mumbai.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor was one of the celebs who arrived early to cast her vote. In this photo, she is seen at a polling station, in Mumbai.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal shows his inked finger after casting his vote during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal shows his inked finger after casting his vote during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI Photo

Bollywood actor Shriya Saran shows her inked finger after casting her vote during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

Bollywood actor Shriya Saran shows her inked finger after casting her vote during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI Photo

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and film director Zoya Akhtar and their mom Honey Irani show their inked fingers after casting their votes during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and film director Zoya Akhtar and their mom Honey Irani show their inked fingers after casting their votes during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI Photo

Celebrity couple Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

Celebrity couple Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI Photo

Veteran actor Shobha Khote shows her inked finger after casting her vote in Mumbai during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Veteran actor Shobha Khote shows her inked finger after casting her vote in Mumbai during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Credit: PTI Photo

Aahana S Kumra was also one of the celebrities who exercised her right early in the morning.

Aahana S Kumra was also one of the celebrities who exercised her right early in the morning.

Credit: X/@aahanakumra

Actress Renuka Shahane shared her blue ink-marked finger picture, on social media.

Actress Renuka Shahane shared her blue ink-marked finger picture, on social media.

Credit: X/@@renukash

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda shows his inked finger after casting his vote during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda shows his inked finger after casting his vote during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI Photo

Film director Ashutosh Gowariker shows his inked finger after casting his vote during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

Film director Ashutosh Gowariker shows his inked finger after casting his vote during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

Credit: X/@AshGowariker

Legendary actor Dharmendra shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

Legendary actor Dharmendra shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI Photo

Renowned devotional singer Anup Jalota shows his ink marked finger after casting his vote in Mumbai.

Renowned devotional singer Anup Jalota shows his ink marked finger after casting his vote in Mumbai.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Actors Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol show their inked fingers after casting votes for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

Actors Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol show their inked fingers after casting votes for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI Photo

Filmmaker Anand Kumar flaunts his ink-marked finger after casting his vote for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

Filmmaker Anand Kumar flaunts his ink-marked finger after casting his vote for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Actress Vidya Balan shows her ink marked finger after casting her vote for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

Actress Vidya Balan shows her ink marked finger after casting her vote for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Varun Dhawan and his father David Dhawan show their ink marked fingers after casting votes, in Mumbai.

Actor Varun Dhawan and his father David Dhawan show their ink marked fingers after casting votes, in Mumbai.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Anil Kapoor shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

Actor Anil Kapoor shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 May 2024, 07:08 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsMumbaiMaharashtraJanhvi KapoorAkshay KumarParesh RawalRajkumar RaoZoya AkhtarFarhan Akhtarrandeep hoodaLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT