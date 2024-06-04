Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Bommai wins Karnataka's Haveri with lead of 43,000 votes

Haveri: Tuesday's results marked former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai's entry to national politics, with Bommai becoming Haveri BJP MP, defeating Congress candidate Anandswamy Gaddadevarmath by 43,513 votes.
Bommai has been declared the winner with 7,05,538 votes in total, while Gaddadevarmath secured 6,62,025 votes.
Since the formation of Haveri Lok Sabha constituency, BJP has been wining here, with Shivakumar Udasi winning in 2009, 2014 and 2019. After he announced retirement from election politics, BJP high-command had picked Bommai this time.
With Bommai's victory, Shiggaon Assembly constituency, which he continuously represented since 2008, will go for by-elections. His son Bharat Bommai is also seen as a probable candidate from BJP.
Published 04 June 2024, 12:18 IST