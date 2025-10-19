<p>Srinagar: The ruling National Conference on Sunday announced senior party leader Agha Syed Mehmood as its candidate for the bypoll to Budgam assembly segment in Jammu and Kashmir.</p>.<p>The bypoll will be held on November 11.</p>.<p>The BJP has named Aga Syed Mohsin as its candidate while the PDP has fielded Aga Muntazir Mehdi for the seat which has been traditionally dominated by Shia leaders.</p>.<p>National Conference's candidate Mehmood is a senior Shia leader.</p>.<p>"On the directions of the party leadership, JKNC has announced Agha Syed Mehmood as the party's candidate for the upcoming Budgam Assembly election. The party extends best wishes to him for a successful campaign in service of the people of Budgam," the National Conference posted on its X handle.</p>.<p>The PDP on Sunday said its candidate Mehdi will file his nomination papers on Monday.</p>.<p>In a post on X, the opposition party said, "PDP's Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi sb will file his nomination papers for the Budgam Assembly by-election tomorrow at 12 PM." The other two candidates are also scheduled to file their nomination papers on Monday.</p>.<p>Budgam assembly seat fell vacant due to resignation by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as he decided to retain Ganderbal after successfully contesting from both seats.</p>.<p>Nagrota assembly segment will also go to polls on November 11. The seat fell vacant due to the death of BJP MLA Devinder Singh Rana after elections last year. </p>