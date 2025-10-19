Menu
National Conference fields Agha Syed Mehmood for Budgam assembly bypoll

The BJP has named Aga Syed Mohsin as its candidate while the PDP has fielded Aga Muntazir Mehdi for the seat which has been traditionally dominated by Shia leaders.
Last Updated : 19 October 2025, 16:21 IST
Published 19 October 2025, 16:21 IST
