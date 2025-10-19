<p>New Delhi: Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has assured him to operate a new super-fast train between Bengaluru and Mumbai. </p><p>"Heartfelt thanks to the central government on behalf of the people of Karnataka for approving the long-standing demand for a Bengaluru-Mumbai super-fast train," Joshi Posted on X.</p>.India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train to have luxurious interiors.<p>The new train will run via Tumakuru, Davanagere, Haveri, Hubballi-Dharwad, and Belagavi, Joshi said. </p><p>For the past 30 years, the Udyan Express has been the only super-fast train directly connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai, operating via the Guntakal-Solapur route. There has been a persistent demand to introduce another super-fast train via Karnataka’s central regions, including Tumakuru, Davanagere, Haveri, Hubballi-Dharwad, and Belagavi to provide enhanced rail connectivity to the commercial hub of Mumbai, Joshi said. </p><p> The time-table for the new train is expected to be released in the coming days, Joshi said. </p>