Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BSP's candidate booked in Punjab's Ferozepur for getting his video recorded while casting vote

Kamboj was filmed by an unidentified person while casting his vote at a polling station in Guruharsahai's Jiva Rai village. Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Dhiman said Kamboj made the video public.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 June 2024, 09:00 IST
Last Updated : 01 June 2024, 09:00 IST

Ferozepur (Punjab): BSP candidate for Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat Surinder Kamboj has been booked for allegedly getting his video recorded while casting his vote and making it public, officials said on Saturday.

Kamboj was filmed by an unidentified person while casting his vote at a polling station in Guruharsahai's Jiva Rai village.

Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Dhiman said Kamboj made the video public.

A case has been registered against Kamboj and an unidentified person under relevant sections of the Representation of People's Act, 1951 and the Indian Penal Code.

Kamboj is the father of AAP MLA from Jalalabad Jagdeep Singh Goldy Kamboj.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab is underway on Saturday.

Published 01 June 2024, 09:00 IST
