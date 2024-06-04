Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Congress' Amar Singh wins Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha seat in Punjab

Chandigarh: Congress candidate Amar Singh won the Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha seat in Punjab on Tuesday, defeating AAP's Gurpreet Singh GP by a margin of 34,202 votes, according to the Election Commission.
Amar Singh, who is the sitting MP, polled 3,32,591 votes and Gurpreet Singh 2,98,389, EC data showed.
Counting of votes for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab began at 8 am.
Published 04 June 2024, 10:58 IST