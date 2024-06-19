Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress announces fact-finding committees to analyse poor performance in eight states

New Delhi: Congress on Wednesday announced six fact-finding committees to analyse what went wrong in eight states, including Karnataka, in Lok Sabha elections where the party was expecting to perform well.
Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge constituted the committees, days after he told a Congress Working Committee that panels of senior leaders will be formed to find out what went wrong in states like Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Telangana and Haryana among others.
Madhusudhan Mistry, Gourav Gogoi and Hibi Eden have been tasked to assess the performance in Karnataka where Congress won only nine out of 28 seats, though it had managed to return to power in May last year.
Published 19 June 2024, 15:40 IST