Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress announces fact-finding committees to analyse poor performance in eight states

Madhusudhan Mistry, Gourav Gogoi and Hibi Eden have been tasked to assess the performance in Karnataka.
hemin Joy
Shemin Joy
Last Updated : 19 June 2024, 15:40 IST
Last Updated : 19 June 2024, 15:40 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: Congress on Wednesday announced six fact-finding committees to analyse what went wrong in eight states, including Karnataka, in Lok Sabha elections where the party was expecting to perform well.

Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge constituted the committees, days after he told a Congress Working Committee that panels of senior leaders will be formed to find out what went wrong in states like Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Telangana and Haryana among others.

Madhusudhan Mistry, Gourav Gogoi and Hibi Eden have been tasked to assess the performance in Karnataka where Congress won only nine out of 28 seats, though it had managed to return to power in May last year.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 results | Check all constituency results here

Odisha Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here

Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll 2024 results | Check constituency results here

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Narendra Modi's '400-paar' hopes faced stiff competition from Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A. in an election whose result came as a surprise. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Assembly Elections 2024 | The polls in Sikkim saw an SKM landslide win, while Arunachal Pradesh saw BJP return, Andhra Pradesh welcomed TDP with a massive mandate, and Odisha saw BJP end BJD's stronghold. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 June 2024, 15:40 IST
CongressIndian PoliticsLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT