Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Congress releases list of star campaigners for Maharashtra in fifth phase

The Congress on Sunday released a list of 40 star campaigners for the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls from the party for Maharashtra.
Some of the notable names in the list include party president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Prominent names from the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress include Nanabhau Patole, Balasaheb Thorat, and Vijay Wadettiwar.
The fifth phase of the LS polls is scheduled to be held on May 20. Results are set to be declared on June 4.
More to follow....
Published 05 May 2024, 06:09 IST