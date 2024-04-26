Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress will win majority of 14 seats being contested today in Karnataka, says Minister Parameshwara

Tumkuru (Karnataka): Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said the Congress would win majority of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka where polling was underway on Friday.

Speaking to PTI videos after casting his ballot here, he said people have watched every "development in this country, how democracy and constitutional provisions have been compromised."

"All this has been observed by the voter and in Karnataka, we have observed that how the central government has compromised the federalism in the country...They have not been able to provide assistance which normally should have been given to the state,” the former state Congress chief said.