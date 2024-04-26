JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress will win majority of 14 seats being contested today in Karnataka, says Minister Parameshwara

Polling is being held in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the first phase in Karnataka.
Last Updated 26 April 2024, 07:52 IST

Tumkuru (Karnataka): Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said the Congress would win majority of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka where polling was underway on Friday.

Speaking to PTI videos after casting his ballot here, he said people have watched every "development in this country, how democracy and constitutional provisions have been compromised."

"All this has been observed by the voter and in Karnataka, we have observed that how the central government has compromised the federalism in the country...They have not been able to provide assistance which normally should have been given to the state,” the former state Congress chief said.

“I personally feel that we from the Congress party, we believe that we will win majority of the seats in the state,” he added.

The 14 segments are: Udupi-Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikkballapur and Kolar.

Karnataka has a total of 28 Lok Sabha constituencies. The second phase of elections for the remaining set of 14 segments will take place on May seven.

(Published 26 April 2024, 07:52 IST)
