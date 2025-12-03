<p>Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the Andhra Pradesh government to probe the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh/andhra-liquor-scam-during-ysrcp-regime-distilleries-converted-kickbacks-into-gold-says-sit-3642481">alleged liquor scam during the previous YSRCP regime</a> has arrested a Mumbai-based bullion trader, terming it a major breakthrough in the Rs 3,500-crore investigation. </p><p>The accused, identified as Anil Chokhara alias Anil Chokada who is accused No 49 is alleged to have orchestrated a sophisticated shell-company network that funneled Rs 77.55 crore in kickbacks from major distilleries during the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government.</p><p>According to SIT records, distilleries linked to prime accused labeled as A1 and A7 diverted funds to multiple bogus companies. The diverted sums were then allegedly used to convert black money into legitimate funds, later distributed as bribes within the liquor syndicate.</p>.SC protects ex-IAS officer, ex-CM's OSD, industrialist in Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case.<p>Probe team tracked Rs 77.55 crore routed through four Mumbai-based shell firms, which were further layered across 32 additional entities to obscure the financial trail. In total, the SIT uncovered 35 shell companies allegedly created using impersonation, dummy directors, falsified documentation, and manipulated bullion-trade transactions under Chokhara’s control.</p><p>Chokhara, 44, originally from Rajasthan and currently residing in Navi Mumbai, has a history of financial crimes, including a Rs 304-crore bank fraud case and multiple Mumbai EOW cases relating to GST and other economic offences, said sources in the SIT.</p><p>He was arrested on November 13 at Sanpada Police Station, Navi Mumbai, and was produced before a local court in Thane, which issued a transit warrant directing that he be taken before the ACB court in Vijayawada.</p><p>He was later remanded to police custody. The SIT is expected to question him further to uncover the complete chain of beneficiaries and political links that allegedly enabled the diversion of funds during the YSRCP regime.</p>.Andhra liquor scam: CID chargesheet reveals CMO officials pressured top bureaucrat to ignore irregularities.<p>The arrest comes after earlier chargesheets flagged the involvement of bullion traders and after YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy was arrested and later granted conditional bail.</p><p>SIT official said that physical verification, evidence collected from witness, financial records, ROC filings, and field verifications conclusively established that Anil Chokhara masterminded an extensive network of shell entities through impersonation , operated through dummy directors, falsified documents, and manipulated bullion trade transactions to launder illicit funds.</p><p>“Anil is native of Bijaynagar, Ajmer, Rajasthan, and currently resides in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai. He has a habit of earning money by creating shell companies, and his past record is tainted with criminal history. He identifies financially needy individuals in local areas and wins their trust by providing small financial help or favors. He then collects their identity documents and credentials, which he uses to open shell companies and bank accounts in their names, conduct money- converting from white to black – black to white operations using these accounts and conceal his identity by ensuring no company or account is directly in his name. He uses multiple SIM cards and communication channels to avoid detection and screen his activities. The accused adopted the same modus operandi in this liquor scam too,” said a top official of SIT.</p>