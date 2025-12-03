<p>As the year comes to a close, Apple Music has released the annual Apple Music Replay 2025, revealing insightful trends among the listeners worldwide, including in India.</p><p>Apple Music Replay feature shows how long the user listened to his/her favourite music, and also reveals whether their music taste of theirs have evolved with time or remained consistent.</p><p>The Music Replay feature on the Apple Music app features a refreshing UI and offers sections to highlight listening habits. With Discovery feature shows new artists who have captured their users' interest over the past year.</p>.Shot on iPhone 17 Pro: Apple rolls out fun new holiday ad.<p>In Loyalty, it lists all the artists who have managed to stay in the users' favourite playlists year after year.</p><p>And in the 'Comebacks' section, it lists artists who made a return to the users' playlist after a long time.</p><p>Besides that, Music Replay shows insights on total minutes of music listened to by the user, total artists listened to, longest artist streak, favourite genres, and more.</p><p>The Music Replay dashboard also offers monthly and yearly highlights, along with yearly and all-time playlists. They are available on the Home tab in Apple Music.</p>.<p>Apple Music has also revealed the top songs, artists and breakthrough artists of 2025.</p><p>In 2025, we saw several album launches by top artists--Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, and Drake.</p><p>However, 'ROSÉ and Bruno Mars’ hit '<em>APT.</em>,' was the most popular song of 2025. </p><p>Further, Gracie Abrams and Alex Warren both make their first appearances in the year-end charts with their respective Top 10 hits, '<em>That’s So True</em>' (No. 6) and '<em>Ordinary</em>' (No. 7). </p><p>Morgan Wallen led all artists with 12 songs in the Top 100, led by 'I’m The Problem” (No. 18).</p><p>Apple Music’s 2025 Artist of the Year—Tyler, The Creator—landed his first hit on the year-end Top Songs chart with '<em>Sticky</em> (feat. Sexyy Red, GloRilla & Lil Wayne)' (No. 42).

Apple also revealed the most popular song searched on Shazam, the most-read Lyrics, Top 100: Sing and the year-end Shazam Global Radio Spins chart.

In India, Karan Aujla and Jay Trak's Wavy was the most popular song. Saiyaara movie's title track came in second, and Karan Aujla's Antidote rounded off the top three on the chart. 

Top 10 songs in India

1) Wavy - Karan Aujla & Jay Trak

2) Saiyaara (from Saiyaara Bollywood OST) - Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami & Irshad Kamil

3) Antidote - Karan Aujla

4) Die With a Smile - Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

5) Raanjhan (from Do Patti Bollywood OST) - Sachet-Parampara, Parampara Tandon & Kausar Munir

6) 'Apna Bana Le' (from Bhediya Bollywood OST) - Arijit Singh, Sachin-Jigar & Amitabh Bhattacharya

7) 'Winning Speech' - Karan Aujla & MXRCI

8) 'Afsos' - Anuv Jain & AP Dhillon

9) 'Jo Tum Mere Ho' - Anuv Jain

10) 'Softly' - Karan Aujla & Ikky

Top Songs of 2025: Global

1) ROSÉ & Bruno Mars, 'APT.'

2) Kendrick Lamar & SZA, 'luther'

3) Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, 'Die With A Smile'

4) Kendrick Lamar, 'Not Like Us'

5) Billie Eilish, 'BIRDS OF A FEATHER'

Top 100: Shazam

1) ROSÉ & Bruno Mars, 'APT.' 

2)Lola Young, 'Messy' 

3) Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, 'Die With A Smile' 

4) Alex Warren, 'Ordinary' 

5) MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea, 'Shake It To The Max (FLY) [Remix]' 

Top 100: Global Radio

1) ROSÉ & Bruno Mars, 'APT.' 

2) Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, 'Die With A Smile' 

3) Lola Young, 'Messy'

4) Alex Warren, 'Ordinary' 

5) Billie Eilish, 'BIRDS OF A FEATHER'

Top 100: Lyrics

1) ROSÉ & Bruno Mars, 'APT.'

2) Kendrick Lamar & SZA, 'luther'

3) Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, 'Die With A Smile'

4) HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI & KPop Demon Hunters Cast, 'Golden' 

5) Kendrick Lamar, 'Not Like Us'

Top 100: Sing

1) Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, 'Die With A Smile' 

2) ROSÉ, Bruno Mars, 'APT.'

3) Billie Eilish, 'WILDFLOWER'

4) HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI & KPop Demon Hunters Cast, 'Golden'

5) Mrs. GREEN APPLE, 'Lilac'