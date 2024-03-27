Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Countries that have the most number of voters

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are almost upon us, and will see the NDA take on the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks a third term in power.

This time around in India, the world's largest democracy, a whopping 96.8 crore people are eligible to vote in the Lok Sabha elections.

In view of India's standing among the democracies in the world, we take a look at the top democracies globally (by population) and the number of registered voters in each.