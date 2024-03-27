Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Countries that have the most number of voters

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are almost upon us, and will see the NDA take on the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks a third term in power.
This time around in India, the world's largest democracy, a whopping 96.8 crore people are eligible to vote in the Lok Sabha elections.
In view of India's standing among the democracies in the world, we take a look at the top democracies globally (by population) and the number of registered voters in each.
India, by far, leads the list with 968.82 million (96.82 crore) registered voters, while the United States is a distant second with 228 million registered voters.
Indonesia comes in third, with 204.42 million votes, followed by the South American nation of Brazil, that boasts 155.55 million registered voters.
Japan makes up the fifth entrant in the 100 million+ club, with 105.22 million registered voters.
The Philippines, Germany, Thailand, France, and the UK complete the top 10, with 65.74 million, 61.18 million, 52.19 million, 48.58 million, and 47.56 million registered voters respectively.
Italy lags marginally behind the UK, with 46.02 million registered voters, and is closely followed by South Korea, which boasts 43.99 million registered electors.
Colombia, Spain, and South Africa make up the remaining three in the top 15, with 38.81 million, 37.46 million, and 26.75 million registered electors respectively.
(Published 27 March 2024, 09:12 IST)