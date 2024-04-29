Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CPI(M) delegation meets EC, discusses complaints lodged by it against BJP

Sources in the party said they raised the concerns mentioned in their letters written to the poll panel so far, including against the speech made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in Banswara in Rajasthan and recent remarks by BJP leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

While addressing a rally in Banswara on April 21, Modi had suggested that if the Congress comes to power, it would "redistribute" wealth to Muslims.

He had also alleged that the Congress plans to give the people's hard-earned money and valuables to the "infiltrators" and "those who have more children".