lok Sabha elections 2024: Creating model villages, sports infra priority for Ranchi Congress nominee Yashaswini Sahay

Ranchi: Creating model villages, building sports infrastructure, preserving the heritage of Ranchi and generating employment are the priorities of Congress’ Ranchi candidate Yashaswini Sahay, a political newbie and daughter of former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahay.

Yashaswini Sahay who practises law in Mumbai did not attach much importance to the BJP’s criticism of “nepotism”, claiming that it was propaganda of the saffron camp for diverting people's attention from key issues like unemployment.