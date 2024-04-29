Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Deadline for withdrawal of nominations ends, campaigns set to intensify in Telangana

Hyderabad: The stage is set for the May 13 Lok Sabha polls in Telangana as the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended on Monday, and political parties preparing ground for election campaigning to intensify across the state.

Nominations were accepted from April 18 to 25 and scrutinised on April 26.

Telangana has 17 Lok Sabha seats. The election authorities are expected to release the final list of contestants on Monday night.