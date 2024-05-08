Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Delhi will become one of world's top 5 cities if BJP comes back to power at Centre, says Nitin Gadkari

While addressing a public meeting at Chandni Chowk in support of BJP candidate Praveen Khandelwal, Gadkari said that his ministry alone provided funds of Rs 1.10 lakh for various infrastructure projects in Delhi, including for construction of highways and flyovers to improve the national capital's connectivity with other cities.