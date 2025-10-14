<p>Bengaluru: IT services firm Infosys has won a contract worth over Rs 14,100 crore (£1.2 billion) from the NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA) to deliver the Future NHS Workforce Solution. Under this 15-year contract, the IT firm will develop a data-driven workforce management solution to replace the current Electronic Staff Record (ESR) system, and the new platform will continue to manage payroll for 1.9 million NHS employees in England and Wales.</p><p><br>Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Infosys, said, "The NHS is a cornerstone of life in the UK, providing vital services that touch the lives of millions every day. We are honoured to be chosen by the NHSBSA to deliver generational change for employees of the NHS in England and Wales through the Future Workforce Solution."</p>.Infosys extends collaboration with Sunrise to accelerate IT transformation.<p>He added, "With our extensive experience in delivering digital transformation and organisational change for global entities, combined with elements of our AI offering - Infosys Topaz, we will deliver a platform that not only drives efficiency today but empowers the NHS to elevate its invaluable work into the future.”<br><br>The NHSBSA is an arm’s length body of the Department of Health and Social Care and provides a range of critical central services to NHS organisations, NHS contractors, patients and the public.<br><br>The Future NHS Workforce Solution supports the NHS 10-year Health Plan and the mission to create a workforce that is fit for the future. This will be achieved through investment in infrastructure that will support the NHS workforce with a modern and future-proof solution, giving healthcare workers the tools they need to free up time to continue delivering excellent patient care, the company said in a statement.<br><br>Powered by advanced technologies, the new solution will deliver a modern, flexible, and integrated platform that supports the entire employee lifecycle - from recruitment and onboarding to payroll, career development, and retirement. With intuitive, AI-driven tools, it will streamline workforce planning and enable data-driven decision-making, creating a seamless and user-friendly experience for the NHS staff, the company added in the statement.<br><br>Michael Brodie, Chief Executive, NHSBSA, said, “Delivering the Future NHS Workforce Solution is a critical step in supporting the ambitions of the 10-Year Health Plan. The solution will go far beyond simply replacing ESR - it will be a strategic enabler for building a workforce that is fit for the future. By working with Infosys, we’re creating a modern, data-driven solution that will help the NHS better attract, retain and support its people.”<br></p>