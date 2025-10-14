Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

India’s position in branded residence projects growing: Report 

Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Pune lead India’s branded residence landscape, while Goa and Uttarakhand are emerging as key lifestyle and second-home destinations, according to Knight Frank report
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 11:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2025, 11:31 IST
India NewsBengaluruMumbaiIndiaGoaDelhi-NCRUttarakahandKnight Frankapartment projectsLuxury Apartment

Follow us on :

Follow Us