India’s position in branded residence projects growing: Report 

<p>Mumbai: India's position in the branded residence projects highlights its growing, but still nascent, role in the segment when compared with global leaders like the United States of America, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, according to a new report by Knight Frank. </p><p>The 'Residence Report 2025' features India's growing prominence in the global branded residences market, ranking sixth worldwide in live projects and contributing 4% to the global supply of branded residences. </p><p>The country also ranks 10th globally in the pipeline of upcoming branded residence projects, accounting for 2% of future supply among the 83 countries surveyed.</p><p>Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Pune lead India's branded residence landscape, while Goa and Uttarakhand are emerging as key lifestyle and second-home destinations. </p><p>Knight Frank notes that the country's rapidly evolving real estate ecosystem, coupled with its strong luxury demand, positions India as one of the fastest-growing frontiers for branded developments in the Asia-Pacific region.</p><p>"India's branded residence sector is still relatively young but is rapidly making its mark on the global stage. Ranking 6th worldwide for live projects and backed by a fast-expanding wealth base of nearly 86,000 ultra-rich individuals, India represents one of the most significant pools of future demand for branded living. What makes the market unique is the way these residences blend international brand prestige with culturally nuanced design and services, appealing to buyers who seek exclusivity, security, and a truly global lifestyle," said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India.</p><p>According to the report, India's position highlights its growing, but still nascent, role in the segment compared with global leaders like the USA, UAE, and UK. Importantly, the country's rising wealth base is fuelling future demand. In 2024, India was home to nearly 85,698 individuals with a net worth of USD 10+ million, representing 3.7% of the global high-net-worth population. This expanding affluent base is fuelling demand for branded residences that blend global brand prestige with culturally attuned design and world-class amenities.</p>