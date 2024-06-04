Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Dimple Yadav leads Mainpuri constituency of Uttar Pradesh by 3,55,141 votes

Who is Dimple Yadav?

In 2019, Dimple Yadav fought the Lok Sabha Elections from Kannauj constituency but lost to BJP Subrat Pathak.

However, after the death of her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav, she came back into the election limelight by taking over Mainpuri— a seat known to be the bastion of the Yadav family.

She fought and won this seat in 2022 Mainpuri by-elections by 2.88 lakh votes.

Yadav owns assets worth over 42 crore.