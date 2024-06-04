Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Dimple Yadav leads Mainpuri constituency of Uttar Pradesh by 3,55,141 votes

Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav has won the Lok Sabha elections by fighting from Mainpuri constituency with 3,55,141 votes, in Uttar Pradesh. Dimple Yadav is the wife of former chief minister of UP Akhilesh Yadav. She was up against BJP's Jaiveer Singh.
Who is Dimple Yadav?
In 2019, Dimple Yadav fought the Lok Sabha Elections from Kannauj constituency but lost to BJP Subrat Pathak.
However, after the death of her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav, she came back into the election limelight by taking over Mainpuri— a seat known to be the bastion of the Yadav family.
She fought and won this seat in 2022 Mainpuri by-elections by 2.88 lakh votes.
Yadav owns assets worth over 42 crore.
Published 04 June 2024, 07:51 IST