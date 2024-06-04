Home
electionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Dimple Yadav leads Mainpuri constituency of Uttar Pradesh by 3,55,141 votes

Fighting from Mainpuri constituency, in Uttar Pradesh, Dimple Yadav is the wife of the former chief minister of UP Akhilesh Yadav.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 07:51 IST
Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav has won the Lok Sabha elections by fighting from Mainpuri constituency with 3,55,141 votes, in Uttar Pradesh. Dimple Yadav is the wife of former chief minister of UP Akhilesh Yadav. She was up against BJP's Jaiveer Singh.

Who is Dimple Yadav?

In 2019, Dimple Yadav fought the Lok Sabha Elections from Kannauj constituency but lost to BJP Subrat Pathak.

However, after the death of her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav, she came back into the election limelight by taking over Mainpuri— a seat known to be the bastion of the Yadav family.

She fought and won this seat in 2022 Mainpuri by-elections by 2.88 lakh votes.

Yadav owns assets worth over 42 crore.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will it be Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' or Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A.? As the world's largest democracy votes to choose its future, track live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Assembly Elections 2024 | Don't miss out on our detailed coverage of the polls in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.

Published 04 June 2024, 07:51 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsSamajwadi PartyDimple YadavLok Sabha Elections 2024

