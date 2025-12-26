Menu
Indian Pharmacopoeia now recognised in 19 countries: J P Nadda

He said the IPC contributes to the government's vision of self-reliance, and promotes scientific excellence and robust healthcare standards.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 17:48 IST
Published 26 December 2025, 17:48 IST
India NewsJ P NaddaMedicine

