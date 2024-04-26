JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC team searches BJD leader Pandian's helicopter in Odisha's Nabarangapur

'No objectionable material was found in the helicopter,' an EC official said.
Last Updated 26 April 2024, 13:02 IST

Follow Us

Bhubaneswar: A five-member team of the Election Commission of India on Friday searched a helicopter used by bureaucrat-turned-politician VK Pandian in Odisha's Nabarangapur district, an official said.

"No objectionable material was found in the helicopter," he said.

The search was conducted when the helicopter carrying the senior BJD leader, who is also a close aide of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, landed at Umerkote.

The team included election officials, the local BDO, a police officer and a magistrate.

The checking was done in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India, the official said.

Pandian went to Umerkote to address a public meeting. He will also visit to Jharigam and Dabugam assembly segments under Nabarangapur Lok Sabha seat, which will go to polls on May 13 along with Berhampur, Koraput and Kalahandi.

Neither Pandian nor the ruling BJD issued any reaction to the search so far.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 April 2024, 13:02 IST)
India NewsOdishaIndian PoliticsBJDLok Sabha Elections 2024

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT