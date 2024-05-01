Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Fearing defeat in polls, PM has forgotten dignity of post he holds: Rahul Gandhi

"Narendra Modi is saying such absurd and false things because Congress is forming the government by snatching more than 150 out of his 300 seats. Out of this fear, Modi has forgotten the dignity of the Prime Minister and has become a 'lying machine'," Gandhi said in the post in Hindi.

"The I.N.D.I.A. government will not take anything from the public, but will give them the same amount of money that Modi has wasted on his billionaire friends. Our government will not be of the likes of 'Adanis' but of 'Indians'," the former Congress chief claimed.

Congress leader Pawan Khera also thanked the prime minister for at least acknowledging that the Congress was on its way to forming the next government.

"Today in Gujarat the prime minister very pompously declared that the BJP is the only party which is contesting in over 272 seats and he challenged the Congress claiming that it is not only contesting 272 seats and how it can form the government.

"Thank you prime minister, for at least acknowledging that we are on our way to forming the government. May we inform you that we have already declared candidates on 326 seats. Is that a degree of entire mathematics, Mr Prime Minister," Khera said in a video statement.