Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Gorkha votes head for split in electoral battle in West Bengal's Darjeeling

Darjeeling: At Darjeeling’s Iconic Mall, even as a steady stream of tourists flock in, there are barely any talks about the Gorkhaland movement and the violent days that the Queen of the Hills had witnessed.

But in the political discourse, the issue of having a separate state is back in focus ahead of the 2024 parliamentary polls.

Also, more than four decades after the agitation that led to the formation of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, the polls may for the first time witness a split in the Gorkha votes, which has been the determining factor in all these years.

Since the 1980s, the Gorkha vote used to move in bulk towards one side, benefiting BJP since the 2009 general elections. A break was seen in 2019 when Gorkhaland issue was not the priority and there was a Modi wave. This time a split in the vote bank looks imminent.

The locals are unhappy with BJP’s failure to come out with a “permanent political solution” for the vexed Gorkhaland issue, even though the saffron party kept the hope alive by batting for separate small states.

“For the first time since the days of Subhash Ghising (the founder of Gorkha National Liberation Front), there will be a split in Gorkha votes. Also, Bimal Gurung-led Gorkha Janmukti Morcha – a coalition partner of BJP - is not a major political force anymore,” said S Sharma, a local who has been following the hill politics for over two decades.

BJP MP Raju Bista, who is seeking re-election from the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat, said the “process of finding a permanent political solution for the Darjeeling hills has begun and will be achieved within the next five years". But such promises were made earlier too.