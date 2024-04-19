Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Greater Hyderabad region to witness triangular fight

Secunderabad/Chevella/Malkajgiri: Unlike in other parts of Telangana, a three-corner fight is on cards in the three of the four Lok Sabha segments that come under the 'Greater Hyderabad' or GHMC region. While BRS is seen as a weak contender in North and South Telangana regions, the regional party is expected to give a tough fight to both the national parties – Congress and BJP in the Hyderabad region.

In the assembly segments that come under the GHMC region, it was a near sweep for BRS in last year's assembly elections, which was also the saving grace for the party. While it is expected to be a direct electoral battle between BJP and Congress in other regions, it is a three corner fight in the GHMC region as BRS is hopeful of putting up a decent fight.