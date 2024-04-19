Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Greater Hyderabad region to witness triangular fight

Secunderabad/Chevella/Malkajgiri: Unlike in other parts of Telangana, a three-corner fight is on cards in the three of the four Lok Sabha segments that come under the 'Greater Hyderabad' or GHMC region. While BRS is seen as a weak contender in North and South Telangana regions, the regional party is expected to give a tough fight to both the national parties – Congress and BJP in the Hyderabad region.
In the assembly segments that come under the GHMC region, it was a near sweep for BRS in last year's assembly elections, which was also the saving grace for the party. While it is expected to be a direct electoral battle between BJP and Congress in other regions, it is a three corner fight in the GHMC region as BRS is hopeful of putting up a decent fight.
Out of the total 25 assembly segments in the Greater Hyderabad region, BRS secured 38.97% of the votes and won 16 seats, while BJP and Congress each won one seat respectively. AIMIM had retained its traditional seven seats in this region from the Old City area, which is part of the Hyderabad Lok Sabha segment. In the Hyderabad Lok Sabha segment, AIMIM maintains its stronghold. The remaining three seats – Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, and Chevella – are witnessing an intense electoral battle involving BJP, BRS, and Congress.
In the 2019 general elections, the BJP, BRS, and Congress each won one Lok Sabha segment in the Hyderabad region. BJP secured Secunderabad, Congress won Malkajgiri, and a BRS candidate claimed Chevella. Now, with renewed vigour following the last year's assembly polls, Congress is aiming to secure all three seats, while the BJP is relying on its candidates. BRS is banking on its loyal urban voters who heavily supported the party in the last assembly polls, although the rural voters largely rejected it.
In Secunderabad, the candidates for the 2019 elections were G. Kishan Reddy from the BJP, Danam Nagender from Congress, and T. Padmarao Goud from BRS. For Chevella, the candidates were Konda Visweshar Reddy from BJP, Dr. G. Ranjit Reddy from Congress, and Kasani Gyaneshwar Mudiraj from BRS. In Malkajgiri, the candidates were Eatela Rajender from BJP, Patnam Sunitha Mahender Reddy from Congress, and Ragidi Lakshmi Reddy from BRS.
"Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, and Chevella will witness a triangular fight. BRS has their MLAs, and we can observe substantial development works by them in these constituencies. Additionally, they have fielded two BC candidates from the Goud and Mudiraj communities. For Congress, these seats are prestigious as they will reflect their progress, and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy himself was elected as the MP from Malkajgiri last time. Strong leaders from BJP like G. Kishan Reddy, Etela Rajendra, and Konda Vishweshwara Reddy are contesting from these constituencies. The fate of these constituencies will mirror the sentiments of the urban voters," Gowd Kiran Kumar, President of the Centre for Politics and Policy Studies (CPPS), who has been closely monitoring the politics in both Telugu states, told DH.
It will be intriguing to see which party will gain the advantage from this triangular contest. Notably, in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, to challenge the AIMIM stronghold, the BJP has nominated social worker Kompella Madhavi Latha, who has garnered attention on social media for some time.
"We could see how Hyderabad had transformed in the last ten years. We have many new roads in every corner of the city, flyovers and other infrastructure," an IT employee residing in Kukatpally told DH.