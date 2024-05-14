Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Harsimrat Kaur Badal declares assets worth Rs 135 crore

Chandigarh: SAD's Bathinda candidate Harsimrat Kaur Badal has declared her assets, including that of her husband, worth Rs 135.79 crore, according to her poll affidavit.

Kaur (57), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal's wife, on Monday filed her nomination papers from the Bathinda parliamentary constituency.

According to her poll affidavit, Kaur has declared her and her husband's movable and immovable assets amounting to 54.86 crore and Rs 80.93 crore, respectively.

She has also declared the assets size of the Sukhbir Badal HUF amounting to Rs 62.70 crore.