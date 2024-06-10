Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | How many Union Ministers in Modi 3.0 cabinet have criminal cases in their names?

While 30 MPs across states have been anointed as cabinet ministers in the Modi 3.0 government — nine of them combined have thirty criminal cases lodged against them, which also include poll code violations during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Bharatiya Janata Party has most number of cabinet ministers in the Modi 3.0 government with 24 BJP leaders getting portfolios — of these, at least 12 are returning members to the new Union cabinet.

Six BJP ministers, including Amit Shah, have criminal cases against them. Shah has 3 cases against him, as per the data on My Neta. BJP's senior leader Nitin Gadkari has even more criminal cases in his name — 10 to be precise.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Pralhad Joshi, Jual Oram, and Giriraj Singh are the other four BJP cabinet ministers who have criminal cases lodged against them.

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, who also took oath as a Union Minister, has 5 criminal cases. Following him is TDP's Ram Mohan Naidu, who has 4 cases in his name. Hindustani Awam Morcha's Jitam Ram Manjhi has six criminal cases.