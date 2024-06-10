Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | How many Union Ministers in Modi 3.0 cabinet have criminal cases in their names?

While 30 MPs across states have been anointed as cabinet ministers in the Modi 3.0 government — nine of them combined have thirty criminal cases lodged against them, which also include poll code violations during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.
Bharatiya Janata Party has most number of cabinet ministers in the Modi 3.0 government with 24 BJP leaders getting portfolios — of these, at least 12 are returning members to the new Union cabinet.
Six BJP ministers, including Amit Shah, have criminal cases against them. Shah has 3 cases against him, as per the data on My Neta. BJP's senior leader Nitin Gadkari has even more criminal cases in his name — 10 to be precise.
Dharmendra Pradhan, Pralhad Joshi, Jual Oram, and Giriraj Singh are the other four BJP cabinet ministers who have criminal cases lodged against them.
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, who also took oath as a Union Minister, has 5 criminal cases. Following him is TDP's Ram Mohan Naidu, who has 4 cases in his name. Hindustani Awam Morcha's Jitam Ram Manjhi has six criminal cases.
According to a report by the Association of Democratic Reforms released in May this year, most number of candidates with criminal cases i.e., 41.5 per cent who contested the polls this year were from BJP. Which means, of the 440 candidates that the saffron party fielded, 183 had criminal charges against them.
ADR data from May 2024 on percentage of candidates with declared criminal cases.
Credit: Association for Democratic Reforms
Overall, of the 8,337 candidates across all parties who contested the polls— criminal cases have been lodged against 1,644 of them.
A recent analysis by ADR done after the conclusion of polls also revealed that of the 240 winning candidates of the BJP, which emerged as the largest party in the 18th Lok Sabha— 94 (39 per cent) have declared criminal cases against them.
The report said at least 251 (46 per cent) of the 543 newly elected Lok Sabha members have criminal cases registered against them and 27 of them have been convicted.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 results | Check all constituency results here
Odisha Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here
Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll 2024 results | Check constituency results here
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Narendra Modi's '400-paar' hopes faced stiff competition from Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A. in an election whose result came as a surprise. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Assembly Elections 2024 | The polls in Sikkim saw an SKM landslide win, while Arunachal Pradesh saw BJP return, Andhra Pradesh welcomed TDP with a massive mandate, and Odisha saw BJP end BJD's stronghold. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.
Published 10 June 2024, 16:35 IST