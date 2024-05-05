Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 'I am thankful to PM for his blessings', says Shambhavi Choudhary, youngest NDA candidate

While explaining her plan for the overall development of Bihar in general and Samastipur in particular, she said, "There is a hunger for development in Bihar and same is the case with my Lok Sabha constituency. I have been visiting my constituency for the last 20 days…there are areas in Samastipur which were never visited by the MP in the past. Such areas need development. I plan to work in the field of education and healthcare. My priority areas will be education, health, employment generation and investment. I have an elaborate plan and vision for modern Samastipur."

"I am a student of sociology…I did my Master of Arts (Sociology) from Delhi School of Economics (University of Delhi)…For me understanding politics and society is not a difficult job. Joining politics for me is to get practical experience of all those things which I studied only. My academic background will certainly help me in identifying difficulties being faced by the people in my area…and will try my best to resolve them at the earliest," Choudhary said.