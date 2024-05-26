Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In a keen contest from Bathinda seat, 'Badal bahu' Harsimrat fights for fourth term

On bringing projects to her constituency, Harsimrat said, "When you (people) made me MP for the first time, a big 'karkhana' (Bathinda refinery) came up. You gave me the chance for the second time, a central university (in Bathinda) came up. When you gave me a chance to serve you for the third time, Punjab's biggest hospital AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) was brought here."

She also spoke about introducing a Shatabdi train to Bathinda, setting up a domestic airport and a network of roads.