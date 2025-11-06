Menu
JNUSU Polls: Counting underway; Left, ABVP neck-and-neck in key posts

For the vice-president's post, Left Unity candidate K Gopika Babu has maintained a strong lead with 2,146 votes, while ABVP's Tanya Kumari trails with 1,437.
Last Updated : 06 November 2025, 06:24 IST
Published 06 November 2025, 06:24 IST
