Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | I.N.D.I.A. bloc made mistakes in ticket distribution in Bihar: CPI(ML)'s Dipankar Bhattacharya

New Delhi: The I.N.D.I.A. bloc's performance in Bihar in the Lok Sabha polls was affected as it made "certain mistakes" there, including in ticket distribution, CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya has said.

In an interview with PTI editors at the agency's headquarters, the Left party's leader did not rule out the "Nitish Kumar factor" as also being a reason for the bloc's less than expected returns in the polls.