4 lorries worth Rs 45 lakh seized for illegally transporting laterite stone in Mangaluru

Upon inspection, it was found that all four lorries were loaded with laterite stone and carried no valid permit. There were a total of 1,750 stones.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 07:26 IST
Published 25 August 2025, 07:26 IST
India NewsCrimeMangaluruDakshina KannadaTransportmineralsSullia

