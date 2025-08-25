4 lorries worth Rs 45 lakh seized for illegally transporting laterite stone in Mangaluru

<p>Mangaluru: The Sullia police seized four lorries for illegally transporting <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Laterite">laterite stones </a>valued at Rs 43,750 from Murur to Madikeri. </p><p>Sullia PSI acted on a tip off and intercepted the vehicles near Adkar in Jalsoor village with his team. Upon inspection, it was found that all four lorries were loaded with laterite stone and carried no valid permit. There were a total of 1,750 stones.</p><p>The police took immediate action and seized all four lorries for further legal proceedings. The estimated value of the lorries is Rs 45 lakh. </p>.One held for illegal cattle transport in Dakshina Kannada.<p>A case has been registered at the Sullia Police Station under BNS Sections 303 (Theft), 4 (1) of the 21 <a href="https://ibm.gov.in/writereaddata/files/07102014115602MMDR%20Act%201957_10052012.pdf">MMRD Act</a>, <a href="https://dmg.karnataka.gov.in/uploads/media_to_upload1636437130.pdf">Karnataka Minor Mineral Concession Rules 3</a>, 44 & 66(1), and Section 192(a) of the<a href="https://morth.nic.in/sites/default/files/notifications_document/MV%20Act%20English.pdf"> IMV Act</a>. </p><p>An investigation is underway.</p>