Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | I.N.D.I.A. bloc performing 'mujra' for Muslim vote bank: PM Modi

Bikram (Bihar): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday vowed to thwart alleged attempts to rob Dalits and backward classes of reservations by the I.N.D.I.A. bloc which he accused of “enslavement” and performing “mujra” for Muslim vote bank.

The PM launched the blistering attack at a rally here in the Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency, about 40 kms from Patna, where he also blamed parties like RJD and Congress for SCs, STs and OBCs 'being deprived of quotas' in minority institutions.

“Bihar is the land which has given a new direction to the fight for social justice. I wish to declare on its soil that I will foil the plans of I.N.D.I.A. bloc to rob SCs, STs and OBCs of their rights and divert these to Muslims. They may remain enslaved and perform 'mujra' to please their vote bank”, said the PM.