Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Karnataka CM rubbishes exit polls, says Congress will win 15-20 seats in State

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday dubbed the exit polls as 'Modi media poll'.
Exit polls on Saturday predicted that Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls.
They have also predicted the BJP-JD(S) alliance's sweep in Karnataka, and none of them gave the ruling Congress a double-digit figure.
"Already Rahul Gandhi has reacted to exit polls, he has called it a Narendra Modi's media survey. In Karnataka we will win more seats, we will win 15-20 seats," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.
"Mallikarjun Kharge (Congress President) has said that across the country I.N.D.I.A. bloc will win 295 seats. I support it," he added.
The then ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance had come a cropper, winning just one seat each in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll. The BJP had swept the polls, winning 25 seats, and had ensured the victory of a party supported independent candidate in Mandya.
The JD(S) this time is in alliance with BJP, and has contested in three seats -- Hassan, Mandya and Kolar.
Published 03 June 2024, 11:35 IST