Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Karnataka CM rubbishes exit polls, says Congress will win 15-20 seats in State

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday dubbed the exit polls as 'Modi media poll'.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 June 2024, 11:35 IST
Last Updated : 03 June 2024, 11:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday concurred with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement terming exit polls as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's media poll, as he asserted that the party will win 15-20 Lok Sabha seats out of 28 in the state.

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday dubbed the exit polls as 'Modi media poll'.

Exit polls on Saturday predicted that Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls.

They have also predicted the BJP-JD(S) alliance's sweep in Karnataka, and none of them gave the ruling Congress a double-digit figure.

"Already Rahul Gandhi has reacted to exit polls, he has called it a Narendra Modi's media survey. In Karnataka we will win more seats, we will win 15-20 seats," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

"Mallikarjun Kharge (Congress President) has said that across the country I.N.D.I.A. bloc will win 295 seats. I support it," he added.

The then ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance had come a cropper, winning just one seat each in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll. The BJP had swept the polls, winning 25 seats, and had ensured the victory of a party supported independent candidate in Mandya.

The JD(S) this time is in alliance with BJP, and has contested in three seats -- Hassan, Mandya and Kolar.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will it be Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' or Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A.? As the world's largest democracy votes to choose its future, track live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Assembly Elections 2024 | Don't miss out on our detailed coverage of the polls in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 June 2024, 11:35 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsCongressKarnatakaIndian PoliticsSiddaramaiahLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT