Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Kotia at electoral crossroads: Will people vote in Andhra Pradesh or Odisha?

However, the upcoming challenge lies in the fact that the polling date falls on May 13 in both states, compelling voters to make a decision as to where to exercise their franchise.

AP and Odisha assembly elections are held simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls on May 13.

Underscoring the pressing need for a resolution to this impending crisis, the district officials of Parvathipuram Manyam district from AP side and Koraput district on the other side have initiated the talks for a smooth conduct of polls, officials said.

According to C Vishnu Charan, Project Officer of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) of Parvathipuram, who is also the Returning Officer for Saluru assembly segment under Araku Lok Sabha seat, there are about 2700 voters in all those 21 habitations which come under nine Gram Panchayats.

During the 2019 polls, the authorities had set up polling stations outside the Kotia region due to absence of pucca government building. “Basically, these people have voter ID cards from both the states. The Odisha government has issued the epic cards. AP government has also issued. So as long as the voting dates are on different dates, then it is not an issue. These people can go to Koraput side and also our side, and they can vote twice,” he told PTI.

Most of the villagers have cast their ballot on both sides during local body elections. A visit to any village gives a glimpse of signboards in Odia as well as Telugu. While the AP Girijan Cooperative Society office has Telugu name, its Odisha counterpart will have their language.