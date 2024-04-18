Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Meet the leader: K K Shailaja

Popularly known as 'Shailaja teacher', K K Shailaja shot to fame after she led the Kerala health department's fight against Nipah and Covid-19 outbreaks during her term as health minister in the previous CPM government led by Pinarayi Vijayan from 2016 to 2021.

The 67-year-old leader is a native of CPM's citadel Kannur in Kerala. In her fourth term as an MLA, she is currently representing the Mattannur assembly constituency in Kannur. Shailaja is also a member of the CPM central committee.

Her popularity was attested in the 2021 assembly election when she recorded the highest victory margin of over 60,000 votes. There were even suggestions from various quarters to consider her as chief minister. But the CPM didn't give her a place in the incumbent cabinet of Pinarayi Vijayan citing the party's policy of no second term for ministers except the chief minister. It had triggered criticisms that she was deliberately sidelined.