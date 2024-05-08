Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi's journey from 'chaiwala' to PM inspires Odisha tea seller to fight polls

Narendra Modi's journey from being a 'chai wala' to becoming country's 'pradhan sevak' has ended up inspiring yet another 'aam aadmi' as now a young tea seller from Odisha has decided to jump into the fray amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

26-year-old Sukanta Ghadai has filed nomination from the Brahmagiri Assembly seat in Puri district and he has drawn inspiration from PM Modi.

"If Modiji, who used to sell tea, can become the prime minister, why can't I. I know I will lose the elections and also my security deposit, but I am not worried," Ghadai told The Times of India.