Omar, Mehbooba condole death of Iranian President in helicopter crash

Raisi and his entourage, including Iran's foreign minister, were found dead at the site of a helicopter crash Monday after hours long search through a foggy, mountainous region of the country's northwest.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 11:07 IST
Comments

Srinagar: Former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on Monday expressed shock over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir in a helicopter crash. My heartfelt condolences go out to their families and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Abdullah said in a post on X.

"My deepest condolences to the people of Iran who mourn the tragic passing away of their President Ebrahim Resi. Shocking & quite baffling," Mehbooba said in a post on X.

Published 20 May 2024, 11:07 IST
