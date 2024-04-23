Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi’s path to a 400-seat goal runs through south, east

By Sudhi Ranjan Sen and Shruti Srivastava

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been predicting his Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition can sweep three out of every four parliament seats as he criss-crosses the country to charm voters. Analysts and election strategists from his party say the task isn’t entirely impossible, but will likely be difficult.

Modi has set sights on the ruling coalition, the National Democratic Alliance, or NDA, exceeding 400 out of 543 seats in the lower house of parliament after votes are counted on June 4.

To do that he’ll have to replicate the NDA’s exceptional showing in northern India in the 2019 election, win more seats in the south — which has so far proved immune to his charm — and wrest power in the west and restive eastern parts of the country.

“The NDA won 352 seats last time and to cross 400 they need 48 seats more,” said Pradeep Gupta, chairman of polling company Axis My India. “Much depends how BJP and NDA performs in states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh in southern India.