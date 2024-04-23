Lok Sabha Elections 2024: My family's blood is mixed with Chandigarh soil: Manish Tewari

Chandigarh: Congress candidate from Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat Manish Tewari on Tuesday said his family's blood is mixed in the soil of Chandigarh and asserted that no matter where he lived and contested the elections from "we live for India, we die for India and we have done that".

Tewari was responding to the BJP's charge that the Congress leader was a "constituency hopper".

Although he did not want to react to such a drivel, yet he wanted to set the record straight, said Tewari.