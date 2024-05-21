Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nation cannot move forward with I.N.D.I.A. bloc's sins, says PM Modi

Referring to Tejashwi Yadav, whom he did not mention by name, Modi said, "I am told that the 'waaris of jungle raaj' has been saying I will be advised bed rest after the Lok Sabha elections. The 'shehzada' of Congress says he wants to see me in tears. His party openly chants slogans like 'Modi teri kabr khudegi' (your grave will be dug)."

"These people have a counterpart in Uttar Pradesh (an allusion to Akhilesh Yadav) who says I have reached the end of my life and hence contesting from Varanasi," said Modi, adding that the remarks betrayed a lack of sensitivity on the part of those 'born with silver spoons, who have never known what is a life filled with struggles'.