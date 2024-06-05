Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NDA supporters celebrate poll results

The NDA workers celebrated the party's performance as Lok Sabha election results hint at the formation of BJP-led NDA for the third time.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 05 June 2024, 10:01 IST
Last Updated : 05 June 2024, 10:01 IST

BJP activists celebrate NDA's victory in the Lok Sabha elections, in Hyderabad.

Credit: PTI Photo

NDA supporters prepare sweets on the eve of the results of Lok Sabha elections, in Patna.

Credit: PTI Photo

Supporters celebrate during the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a meeting at BJP headquarters as the party leads in the Lok Sabha elections amid the counting of votes, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Supporters celebrate BJP's performance in the Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP State President VD Sharma and others celebrate the party's victory in the Lok Sabha elections, at BJP state headquarters in Bhopal.

Credit: PTI Photo

BJP activists during a celebratory procession for their leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who won from Karimnagar constituency by a big margin, in Karimnagar.

Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP National President J P Nadda greet supporters during a meeting at the party headquarters, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

LJP (Ram Vilas) Chief Chirag Paswan shows victory sign during celebrations of the party's lead in the Lok Sabha elections as counting of votes underway, in Patna.

Credit: PTI Photo

TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu and his family members celebrate the party's victory in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, in Amaravati.

Credit: X/@JaiTDP

TDP supporters celebrate the party's lead in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls and Lok Sabha polls, in Hyderabad.

Credit: PTI Photo

Lok Sabha Election 2024 results | Check all constituency results here

Odisha Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here

Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll 2024 results | Check constituency results here

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Narendra Modi's '400-paar' hopes faced stiff competition from Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A. in an election whose result came as a surprise. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Assembly Elections 2024 | The polls in Sikkim saw an SKM landslide win, while Arunachal Pradesh saw BJP return, Andhra Pradesh welcomed TDP with a massive mandate, and Odisha saw BJP end BJD's stronghold. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.

Published 05 June 2024, 10:01 IST
India NewsBJPBharatiya Janata PartyIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiNitish KumarLok Sabha electionsN Chandrababu NaiduLok Sabha Elections 2024

