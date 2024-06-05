Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NDA supporters celebrate poll results

BJP activists celebrate NDA's victory in the Lok Sabha elections, in Hyderabad.
Credit: PTI Photo
NDA supporters prepare sweets on the eve of the results of Lok Sabha elections, in Patna.
Credit: PTI Photo
Supporters celebrate during the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a meeting at BJP headquarters as the party leads in the Lok Sabha elections amid the counting of votes, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI Photo
Supporters celebrate BJP's performance in the Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI Photo
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP State President VD Sharma and others celebrate the party's victory in the Lok Sabha elections, at BJP state headquarters in Bhopal.
Credit: PTI Photo
BJP activists during a celebratory procession for their leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who won from Karimnagar constituency by a big margin, in Karimnagar.
Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP National President J P Nadda greet supporters during a meeting at the party headquarters, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI Photo
LJP (Ram Vilas) Chief Chirag Paswan shows victory sign during celebrations of the party's lead in the Lok Sabha elections as counting of votes underway, in Patna.
Credit: PTI Photo
TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu and his family members celebrate the party's victory in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, in Amaravati.
Credit: X/@JaiTDP
TDP supporters celebrate the party's lead in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls and Lok Sabha polls, in Hyderabad.
Credit: PTI Photo
