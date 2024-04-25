Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Need 400 seats to stop opposition from snatching quotas, robbing people,' says PM Modi

Agra/Bareilly (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the opposition parties wanted to win the Lok Sabha elections to bring religion-based reservation while he sought 400 seats to stop them from snatching the quotas of Dalits and Other Backward Classes.

At election rallies in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, he also pitched himself as the “chowkidar” (watchman) and a “wall” to protect people from alleged Congress plans to “rob” people – either through “redistribution” of wealth or imposition of an inheritance tax – if the INDIA bloc came to power.

He suggested that the Congress and the Samajwadi Party intended to give away a chunk from reservation in jobs and education meant for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes to their own “vote bank”.